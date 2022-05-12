Nine months after their decision to share the Tokyo 2020 high jump title created one of the most beautiful moments in Olympic history, friends and rivals Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim converge again for tomorrow’s opening Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha.

Tamberi, whose Rio 2016 chances were wrecked by a serious last-minute ankle injury, has been making the most of all his subsequent competitive opportunities and went on to win last season’s Diamond League title before earning world indoor bronze in Belgrade earlier this year.

Both may yet be upstaged however by the South Korean who missed a Tokyo medal by one place and earned the world indoor title in Belgrade - Woo Sanghyeok, who leads this year’s world lists with 2.36 metres.

Tamberi and Barshim are two of seven individual Tokyo 2020 gold medallists taking part in the Ooredoo Doha Meeting at the Qatar Sports Club Stadium.

Olympic men’s pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis, who twice improved upon his own world record in Belgrade this year, clearing 6.19m before the World Indoor Championships and 6.20m in winning it, will nevertheless need to be in top form for his outdoor debut in a field that includes Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen of the United States, who cleared 6.00m last weekend.

Three other six-metre performers - former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, multiple global medallist Piotr Lisek and Nilsen’s compatriot KC Lightfoot - are also in the mix.

Canada’s Olympic 200 metres champion Andre De Grasse will take on a field that includes the formidable US pairing of world 200m champion Noah Lyles and Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley.

Others in a stellar field include Italy’s Tokyo 2020 4x100m gold medallist Filippo Tortu and world indoor 400m champion Kareem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

The women’s 400m also contains huge depth of talent, featuring Bahamas double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, winner of the World Indoor Championships this year, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic and top Jamaican’s Stephenie Ann McPherson, the world indoor bronze medallist, and Candice McLeod.

The men’s 3,000m steeplechase will also be of towering quality given the presence of the Olympic gold, silver and bronze medallists, respectively Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, and Diamond League champion Benjamin Kigen.

The field also includes Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale, Eritrea’s Yemane Haileselassie and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, winner at the recent Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi.

The women’s 3,000m will see Kenya’s double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and Diamond League 5,000m champion Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi meet in the middle for an intriguing clash.

Kipyegon won the 800m in Doha in the last two years and set her 3,000m personal best of 8min 23.55sec there in 2014.

But Rio 2016 800m silver medallist Niyonsaba, who has had to move up the distances following the World Athletics ruling on female runners with naturally elevated testosterone levels, set a world 2,000m best last year and clocked a world-leading 8:19.08 for 3,000m.

Beatrice Chebet, the surprise 3,000m winner in Doha last year, is also in the field, as is world steeplechase champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech.

Kenya's double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon runs over 3,000m against Francine Niyonsaba, the Diamond League 5,000m champion from Burundi ©Getty Images

Five of the top six finishers from the glorious Olympic men’s 400m hurdles final will be in the Qatari capital.

World and Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin of the US, the second-fastest man in history for the event, will face Qatar’s world bronze medallist Abderrahman Alsaleck, formerly Samba, Olympic bronze medallist Alison Dos Santos of Brazil, Commonwealth champion Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands and 2017 world silver medallist Yasmani Copello of Turkey.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, whose Tokyo 2020 ambitions were blunted by injury, will contest her first 200m of the year in the city where she won the world title in 2019.

The Briton has had some early low-key season races over 400m and 300m but this will be her biggest test of the season so far as she takes on Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas of the US.

World record holder Kendra Harrison of the US and Megan Tapper of Jamaica, the respective Tokyo 2020 silver and bronze medallists, head a massively strong 100m hurdles field that also includes France’s world indoor champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela, world indoor silver medallist Devynne Charlton, world indoor bronze medallist Gabbi Cunningham, African champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and Jamaican Olympic finalist Britany Anderson.

Timothy Cheruiyot will open his season over his specialist distance, the 1500m, in the city where he won the world title in 2019.

The Kenyan will face Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, world indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang, Australia’s Stewart McSweyn and Ethiopia’s Teddese Lemi.

Another Doha 2019 gold medallist, Donavan Brazier of the US, will race over 800m against Kenya’s Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich.

The women’s triple jump includes Olympic silver medallist Patricia Mamona of Portugal, Jamaica’s world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts and world indoor silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.