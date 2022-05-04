Three athletes have been named to Switzerland's top-tier "national team" for the 2022-2023 Alpine snowboard World Cup season.

Julie Zogg, Ladina Jenny and Dario Caviezzel have all been selected by Swiss Ski and Snowboard.

Zogg claimed three victories last term en-route to her fifth overall World Cup title in the parallel slalom.

She won the world title in the discipline in Utah in 2019.

Jenny, a World Championship bronze medallist, claimed two podium finishes during the 2021-2022 season, while Caviezzel raced to a maiden World Cup victory in Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy.

Olympic gold medallist Nevin Galmarini is among Swiss snowboarders to have retired ©Getty Images

Switzerland has also picked four athletes for its second-tier "pro team" and six for the "challenger team".

The squad has been forced to deal with retirements, with Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic parallel giant slalom gold medallist Nevin Galmarini among those to call time on their careers.

Xenia Spoerri, who claimed the overall top spot in the women's Europa Cup last season, has also decided to hang up her boots, alongside Sebastian Schueller.