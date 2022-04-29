Montreal has been announced as the host of this year’s International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Junior Diving Championships.

In excess of 250 athletes from 40 countries are expected to compete at the event in the Montreal’s Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Competition will take place from November 27 to December 4.

Athletes between the ages of 14 and 18 may compete at the event.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Caeli McKay, who trains at the facility, said the World Junior Championships had been a key part of her development.

"Junior Worlds was really the highlight of my junior career; it was the biggest competition that I had done," McKay said.

"Looking back on it now, I’m really appreciative of the experience and it really helped me to get where I am, having gone to the World Championships on a senior level.

"Having competed here in Montreal at the World Series has also been an incredible experience, having a hometown crowd and showing what you go in your home pool is just amazing.

"So definitely, having the Junior Worlds in Montreal I think will be an amazing experience for the junior divers, it will be something for them to be proud of."

Caeli McKay has said the World Junior Championships played a key role in her development ©Getty Images

Divers will be split into two age groups at the event.

Athletes aged between 16 to 18 will compete in Group A, while 14- to 15-year-olds will feature in Group B.

Both age divisions will compete in the boys’ and girls’ individual platform and springboard events.

The age groups will be combined for the boys’ and girls’ synchronised diving springboard and platform events as well as the mixed team event.

Montreal’s Olympic Park Sports Centre, a venue built for the Montreal 1976 Olympics, has been a regular host of diving events.

The complex, which was renovated in 2015, has hosted 11 FINA Diving Grand Prix events and three FINA Diving World Series legs.

Montreal has also hosted FINA World Championship competitions.

This year’s event will mark the 24th edition of the World Junior Championships, which was last held in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in December.