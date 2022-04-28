Russian and Belarusian ice hockey players have been banned from participating in the upcoming Canadian import draft, it has been confirmed.

The Canadian Hockey League has announced that players from Russia and Belarus will be ineligible for selection following the two countries' involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The import draft is scheduled to take place on July 1 when foreign imports will be selected for the 2022 season.

Last year saw 16 players from Russia and 11 from Belarus drafted by the Canadian Hockey League.

The Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League are run by the Canadian Hockey League.

Sixteen Russian players were drafted by the Canadian Hockey League last year ©Getty Images

The organisation said the ban does not include those players who are currently on a "CHL team protected list".

"The Canadian Hockey League remains committed to the safety, well-being, and the development of all of its players regardless of their country of origin," a statement from the Canadian Hockey League read.

The move comes after the International Ice Hockey Federation barred Russian and Belarusian players from international competition and stripped Russia of the rights to stage next year's Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships and World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,729 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the military offensive, and more than 5.3 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.