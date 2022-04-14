The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has announced the Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA) as its official partner, aiming to provide more opportunities for Hawaii’s women golf community.

This partnership will launch a new LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Chapter in Hawaii as well as generate economic and community benefits by providing complimentary attendance at the LOTTE Championship for the first 5,000 local spectators.

As an official partner of the LPGA Tour, HTA has emphasised its dedication to women’s golf.

"The Hawai'i Tourism Authority is excited to welcome the LPGA Tour back to the Hawaiian Islands and support the LOTTE Championship," said John De Fries, President and chief executive of HTA.

"Bringing the world’s best golfers to Hawaii provides opportunities for our residents to enjoy world-class competition, and we hope the experiences the golfers will have inspire them as well.

"We have worked for over a year to bring this partnership to life.

"We are grateful for this partnership with the LPGA and their contributions to our community, like the Girls Golf chapter that will nurture our future champions."

Being a state agency managing tourism for the benefit of the Hawaiian Islands, HTA will offer local excursions featuring LPGA Tour players in partnership with the competition.

HTA will also share the history of the Islands with fans from all over the world through the tournament broadcast channel and other digital and social media platforms.

"We are happy to partner with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority and further this long-standing relationship," said Kelly Hyne, who acts as the chief sales officer for the LPGA.

"Hawaii is always a favourite stop for many of our LPGA Tour players and staff.

"We look forward to sharing our love of the Islands with our global audience."

The LPGA's mission is to make the sport more accessible and inclusive as well as increase playing opportunities for women across the Tours.

The LPGA Tour first came to Hawaii back in 1982, when Hall of Famer Amy Alcott won the Tour’s debut event at Royal Kaanapali North in Maui.

Alcott won five major championships and 29 LPGA Tour events in all.

The 2022 LOTTE Championship is underway at the Hoakalei Country Club in ʻEwa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii and will conclude on Saturday (April 16).