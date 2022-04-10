Germany and The Netherlands cruise to FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup final

Germany annihilated England to advance to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Junior World Cup final while a Dutch masterclass against India confirmed their place in the decider in South Africa.

The Netherlands went into a first-period lead after a stunning 12th-minute strike from Tessa Beetsma at North West University in Potchefstroom.

Beetsma finished off an 18-pass move from the Dutch in what was one of the goals of the tournament.

The final sequence involved a one-two between her and Luna Fokke before she calmly slotted the ball past Devi Kharibam in goal.

It was a tense affair from then on but a two-minute double-salvo put the game out of reach for the Eves.

Noor Omrani found Fokke with a sublime cross field pass, who then sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and hit the back of the net.

Jip Dicke then got onto the end of Maria Steensma's pass to score her 13th goal of the tournament and put the game to bed.

"I am so super proud that we have made it to the final," said player of the match Omrani.

"We talked to each other and we said this will be the biggest test and look what we did.

"India played really well but everyone was contributing to the scoring and happy for each other.

'So proud of my team...', says @DHB_hockey captain Lisa Nolte after Germany stormed into the finals with a huge 8-0 win over England in the semis of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021. #RisingStars #JWC2021 #HockeyInvites #HockeyEquals pic.twitter.com/APil9OxNmK — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 10, 2022

"I don’t care who we meet in the final.

"The opposition doesn’t matter to us."

Germany got off to a dream start in the second semi-final of the day against England when they scored an early penalty corner goal.

Verena Neumann received the ball at the edge of the area before stooping down to sweep a powerful low drive into the corner of the goal.

The Germans then doubled the lead through a brilliant drag flick finish from Stine Kurz.

They proceeded to run riot through the English defences for the rest of the game with Neumann bagging a hattrick.

Jette Fleschütz, Pauline Heinz, Sophia Schwabe, and Lilly Stoffelsma added on the extras to inflict a crushing defeat.

"It was not our best game but we went out as a team and we won it as team," said Neumann, who was awarded the player of the match award.

"I think we are really happy to play the Netherlands.

"We know them well and we want to beat them."

The final and bronze medal matches are due to take place on Tuesday (April 12), with India and England playing first.