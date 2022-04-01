The International Fencing Federation (FIE) is resuming its development programmes at the Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships 2022 in Dubai after halting them during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set to take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from April 2 to 10 and will see the Safe Sport, Fair Play and Donate Your Fencing Gear initiatives resume.

The FIE claims that the programmes will offer a variety of in-person informational and educational resources and presentations for athletes, coaches and officials attending the Championships.

Safe Sport will ensure that safeguarding officers are available in Dubai to provide education and information about practicing and ensuring safety at all levels of fencing.

Educational videos and information will be shown to visitors throughout the event.

In Dubai, athletes will be able to stop by the Donate Your Fencing Gear stand to give their equipment to the FIE which will then distribute it to different nations who then provide it to people and clubs in their own country.

استعدادات مجمع حمدان الرياضي لاستقبال بطولة العالم للمبارزة للشباب والناشئين.

The Fair Play programme stand in Dubai will feature educational activities and information to enrich athletes' and coaches' knowledge and understanding of fair play concepts and how they may be practiced in training and competition.

All three stands will be located in the fan zone of the competition.

The competition will feature cadet and junior age group tournaments for men and women in sabre, épée and foil disciplines.

This year is set to be the 71st edition of the event since its inception in 1950, with only the 2020 version missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

France's Amalia Aime is set to be one of the stars of the tournament.

The 19-year-old is the top seed in the women's individual sabre following her triumph at the European Zone Championships in Serbia last month.

She has also notched three podium finishes this season, in Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria.