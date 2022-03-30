British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has warned that it is going to be an "uncomfortable journey" to resolve the debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in sport.

Huddleston believes sport is facing a "pivotal time" in dealing with transgender participation and placed the emphasis on governing bodies to create criteria that can enable athletes to compete while ensuring a level playing field.

His comments came on a day when the International Cycling Union (UCI) ruled that British transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was ineligible to compete at this weekend's British National Omnium Championships - a decision that could scupper her chances of representing Wales at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Bridges had been competing in men’s races while undergoing therapy.

The 21-year-old was due to participate in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships, scheduled to be held in Derby on Saturday (April 2).

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Dame Laura Kenny is among the athletes who are set to be in the field.

British Cycling said Bridges was due to participate under its transgender and non-binary participation policy but later confirmed that the UCI had ruled she is ineligible.

"We have now been informed by the International Cycling Union that under their current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event," a statement from British Cycling read.

British Cycling said it had been informed by the International Cycling Union that Emily Bridges cannot participate in the women's event at the British National Omnium Championships ©Getty Images

"We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily’s participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions.

"We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision."

British Cycling said it was now calling for a "coalition" to address transgender and non-binary participation in elite sports.

"Transgender and non-binary inclusion is bigger than one race and one athlete - it is a challenge for all elite sports," the statement added.

"We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity and understanding around participation in elite competitions and we will continue to work with the UCI on both Emily’s case and the wider situation with regards to this issue."

Under the UCI rules, transgender athletes will only be able to compete in the women’s category if their serum testosterone level is below five nanomoles per litre.

Last week, the Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed that it would adhere to the gender guidelines put in place by International Federations for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The gender rules for Birmingham 2022 are understood to be largely similar to those in place for Gold Coast 2018 where transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard represented New Zealand.

Speaking prior to British Cycling's announcement on Bridges, Huddleston acknowledged that the participation of transgender athletes was a "hot topic in sport" and said it was regularly debated by Members of Parliament.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics when she participated at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Huddleston said he supported the review of Britain's Sports Councils' Equality Group which concluded last year that "for many sports, the inclusion of transgender people, fairness and safety cannot co-exist in a single competitive model," and suggested that governing bodies could create "open" or "universal" categories of competition.

"Inclusivity is really important but level playing field in sport is as well," said Huddleston.

"I think we will get to a reasonable point, but it is going to be an uncomfortable journey, I am afraid to say.

"Difference sports will take different attitudes.

"Sometimes it is a very forensic, it is [based] on testosterone and other times it would be [based] on slightly different criteria.

"But, again, that’s appropriate and I do have to trust individual sports governing bodies in the UK and internationally to come up with what is right for them."

The International Olympic Committee approved last November a new framework for transgender and differences in sexual development athletes that recommends more flexibility to International Federations.

The framework is a move away from the 2015 Consensus Statement, which had a "one-size-fits-all" approach to the participation of transgender athletes, based on testosterone levels.

"We are at a pretty pivotal time here," added Huddleston.

"Policy is evolving and this a new area for many people in sport, so it is not surprising that there is a bit of fluidity here in terms of policy.

"But I think making sure that governing bodies at a domestic level and internationally come up with what is appropriate for their sport is the right one."