Mika Lehtimäki has resigned as the head of the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit after inappropriate text messages to two people.

Finnish outlet Yle Sport reported that Lehtimäki had received an official warning last autumn, after allegations he had sent sent inappropriate late night text messages to two female colleagues.

At a press conference announcing his resignation, Lehtimäki had described the messages as “too friendly”.

"My actions have caused unreasonable harm to Finnish elite sports and the Olympic Committee,” Lehtimäki said, according to Yle Sport.

“I have always thought and said that sport is bigger than any one individual and now it is time for me to live up to those words.

"For this reason, and on my own initiative, it has been mutually agreed that I will leave my role with immediate effect.

"A line was crossed in relation to the time and to the content of the message.

Lehtimäki’s resignation comes less than a month after the Finnish Olympic Committee announced the extension of his contract.

Lehtimäki had initially been appointed to his position in 2018, with the organisation opting to give the extend his tenure until the end of 2024.

The Finnish Olympic Committee had said the agreement included an option to extend Lehtimäki’s contract until the summer of 2026.

The Top Sports Unit is tasked with managing elite sport in Finland ©Getty Images

The decision to extend the contract was described as "an easy decision" by Finnish Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori earlier this month, highlighting the importance of continuity.

Vapaavuori told the press conference that in hindsight the contract extension should not have been agreed.

The official admitted the Finnish Olympic Committee Board had not been aware of the warning Lehtimäki received prior to extension of his contract.

Yle Sport has reported that Lehtimäki has since been accused of physical sexual harassment, allegations the coach has denied.

The 55-year-old had initially served as a programme director and sports group manager prior to leading the Top Sports Unit, while he previously held roles in football and ice hockey.

The Top Sports Unit manages elite Finnish sport through four different programmes, including the top stage, sports academy, competition and competence.

While the sports are responsible for their own success plan and for developing their operations, academies and coaching centres are aimed at providing them with environments to help athletes, coaches and experts be successful.