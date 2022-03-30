Nine local authorities in the Italian region of Lombardy are expected to receive a slice of €17.5 million (£14.8 million/$19.4 million) as part of preparations for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Lombardy has approved a budget that will be split between the provinces of Brescia, Lecco and Sondrio to support local winter sport projects.

In Brescia, €4.75 million (£4 million/$5.3 million) is reportedly set to help Borno construct a cable car, while an ice rink is due to be built in Alta Valle Camonica with the help of €3 million (£2.5 million/$3.3 million), according to Sport and Society.

It has also been reported that Lecco will benefit from the cash infection, with Barzio receiving €1 million (£845,500/$1.1 million) to improve a Nordic skiing site in Piano di Bobbio.

Casargo is expected to secure €950,000 (£800,000/$1 million) to build storage basins for water and enhance the lighting of the slopes of Alpe Giumello and Alpe Paglio, while Lario Orientale Valle San Martino is due to receive €1.5 million (£1.3 million/$1.7 million) to revamp the climbing wall at Ragni di Lecco.

In Sondrio, the Alpine valley of Valchiavenna has been allocated €2 million (£1.7 million/€2.2 million) to install a roof above its ice rink and Albosaggia is set to gain €1 million (£845,500/$1.1 million) to create a training centre for Alpine skiing, while around €300,000 (£254,000/$333,000) is due to go to Madesimo to help deliver projects.

Several mountainous areas across Lombardy are set to be benefit from funding prior to Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

"The region of Lombardy continues its investments, making resources available for functional interventions linked to the Olympic event, as well as for the training of athletes, and for the infrastructures that will last after the Games," said Massimo Sertori, councillor for local authorities, mountain and small municipalities for Lombardy.

"The 2026 Games will be a major event and these interventions will be spread over several sites with the aim not only of improving equipment and infrastructure, but also of strengthening services in mountainous areas."

A budget of €1.58 billion (£1.35 billion/$1.78 billion) has been set by organisers of the Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Italian Government has also allocated €1 billion (£835 million/$1.14 million) for transport projects in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to help provide access and connections for the Games.

The Games are due to be held across 22,000 square kilometres, making it the most geographically widespread Olympics in history.

Cortina is located more than 420km from Milan, a drive of over four-and-a-half hours.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and his Cortina d’Ampezzo counterpart Gianpietro Ghedina received the Olympic Flag at the Closing Ceremony of Beijing 2022 last month.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 to 22 in 2026, with the Paralympic Games following between March 6 to 15.