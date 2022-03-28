The Bahrain Paralympic Committee (BPC) hailed the staging of this year’s West Asian Para Games during its first Board meeting of 2022.

BPC chairman Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa led the meeting where he praised the organisation of the Games, which was held in the country last month.

More than 700 athletes from 11 nations participated in the 10-day event competing in athletics, wheelchair basketball, boccia, goalball, table tennis, powerlifting and badminton.

Iran topped the standings with a 51-medal haul including 31 golds, while hosts Bahrain achieved 12 golds, 10 silvers and 17 bronzes to rank fifth.

Al Khalifa said Bahrain 2022 organisers achieved the strategic objectives of the BPC and helped put the country on the international map.

He also highlighted the importance of Bahraini Youth Day which is held every year on March 25 to celebrate the achievements of the country’s youth.

The Bahrain Paralympic Committee held its first meeting of 2022 ©BPC

Ali Mohammed Al-Majed, secretary general of the BPC, said that the organisation was also making its efforts to implement its strategic plan and was coordinating with all Governmental sectors working to achieve the vision and objectives.

During the meeting, BPC members reviewed its administrative and financial report for the year ending 2021.

They also discussed preparations for upcoming local and international events, including this year’s Bahrain International Series Badminton Tournament.

Bahrain has staged a team in every edition of the Summer Paralympics since making its debut in 1984, winning 10 medals, including two golds, three silvers and five bronzes.

Javelin thrower Ahmed Meshaima and discus thrower Rooba Alomari represented Bahrain at Tokyo 2020 where they failed to achieve a medal.