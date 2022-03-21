IWGA President promises they will do "everything possible" to ensure Ukraine reach Birmingham 2022

International World Games Association (IWGA) President José Perurena has vowed that the organisation will do "everything possible" to ensure that war-torn Ukraine can feature at the World Games in Birmingham in July.

The Spanish official escribed the conflict as a "senseless war", and his comments came in a letter sent to the President of the Sports Committee of Ukraine (SCU) Illia Shevliak.

"The IWGA will do everything possible to help Ukrainian athletes and officials to participate, despite all the difficulties they are facing," he said.

Perurena revealed that he plans a meeting with organisers of the Games in the American city next week, with efforts to ensure Ukrainian athletes can compete high on the agenda.

"We are urging our colleagues on the Birmingham Organising Committee to do everything in their power to persuade the US State Department to facilitate visa issue to UKR participants in TWG [The World Games] 2022," Perurena said.

A total of 52 Ukrainian athletes qualified for the World Games in11 sports, but Shevliak told the IWGA President that several of those who had hoped to compete were now fighting to defend their country following Russia's invasion, and some had even lost their lives.

"Let me also inform you, Mr. President, that a lot of Ukrainian sportsmen, including those who are qualified for The World Games 2022, are either taking up arms and defending their country or volunteering to help the Armed Forces and people in need," the SCU President said.

"With grief and pain, we note that some of them have been murdered because of military operations or brutal bombing of the civil population."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a war in the country, and SCU President Illia Shevliak revealed that athletes had qualified for the Birmingham 2022 World Games have taken up arms ©Getty Images

The United Nations has reported that more than 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its attack on February 24, and at least 902 civilians have been killed, although it is feared that the true figure is far higher.

Russia and its ally Belarus have already been banned from the World Games in response to the widely-condemned invasion.

The SCU, which covers more than 60 non-Olympic National Federations, has launched the Team Ukraine Foundation fund to provide support to those in need.

Perurena revealed that the IWGA planned to make "a substantial contribution" to the fund, and would encourage its 39 member International Federations to donate.

"We hope that all IWGA Member Federations will respond as generously as they can to Mr Shevliak's appeal, and we would please ask you to coordinate any action you decide to take with the IWGA Office, so that we are kept fully informed," his letter read.

Perurena also expressed his deepest sympathies with those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine in the letter.

"Our deepest condolences for the losses your community has already incurred in this senseless war," the IWGA President said.

"Our hearts go out to you and the entire Ukrainian people, especially the sports community.

"We stand in admiration at the bravery that all your people are showing.

"Please be assured of our continuing support."

Ukraine won 28 medals, including 10 gold, at the last World Games in Wroclaw in 2017 ©Wroclaw 2017

The 11th edition of the World Games, a multi-sport event for sports not included at the Olympics, was delayed by a year because of the rescheduling of Tokyo 2020.

Birmingham 2022 is now due to take place from July 7 to 17.

At the last World Games in Wroclaw in 2017, Ukraine finished fifth overall with a total of 26 medals, including 10 gold.

Russia finished top of the overall medals table.

They won a total of 63 medals, including 28.

The IWGA have already announced that Russia and Belarus are banned from this year's event in Birmingham.