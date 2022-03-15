New Zealand’s Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro has been confirmed as the Patron of the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

The Governor General was hosted at Government House in Wellington to announce the Patronage.

"I am looking forward to supporting the New Zealand Olympic Committee and our inspirational Olympic and Commonwealth athletes," said Dame Cindy.

"Their high-performance sporting achievements have created some of our most memorable cultural moments, with their efforts inspiring New Zealanders to live healthier and more active lives."

Dame Cindy was named New Zealand’s 22nd Governor General in October, becoming the first Māori woman to hold the position.

The Governor General carries out constitutional and ceremonies duties on behalf of the Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Cindy’s appointment continues the relationship between the Governor General and the NZOC.

Sir Anand Satyanand and Sir Jerry Mateparae are among previous incumbents to serve as the NZOC’s Patron.

Dame Cindy’s predecessor Dame Patsy Reddy also served as NZOC Patron and travelled to support New Zealand delegation at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The official confirmation of Dame Cindy’s patronage of the organisation came on Commonwealth Day.

The reception also recognised the Queen’s Baton, the symbol of the Commonwealth Games, which is touring the New Zealand to promote Birmingham 2022.

Happy Commonwealth Day!



We are very fortunate to be hosted by Governor-General of New Zealand, Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro at the patronage announcement during the Queen's Baton Relay today.



📷: Dave Rowland/Getty Images#EarnTheFern #CommonwealthDay #QBR2022 pic.twitter.com/Q9r6MY1SHf — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) March 14, 2022

"The New Zealand Olympic Committee is extremely pleased and honoured to be continuing our relationship with the Governor General," said Mike Stanley, NZOC President.

"Our athletes are role models, who inspire participation in sport, and show us what we value in our selves; determination, resilience, excellence, pride, integrity and our genuine kiwi ability to connect with and relate to people the world over.

"With the Patronage of Dame Cindy we have no doubt our Olympic and Commonwealth athletes will continue to inspire.

"We very much look forward to a wonderful relationship which creates positive change in New Zealand."

Governor General's in New Zealand typically serve five-year terms in office.

Dame Cindy, following her appointment, vowed to support marginalised communities.

She was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to child wellbeing and education in the 2021 New Years' Honours List.

Dame Cindy had served as New Zealand's Children's Commissioner from 2003 to 2008.