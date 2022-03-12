Russia exclusion from Deaflympics after plea from Ukraine set to have major impact on medals table

Russian and Belarus athletes have been banned from competing at this year's Deaflympics in Brazilian city Caxias du Sol, it has been announced.

The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) took the decision to exclude athletes from the two countries in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

The ICSD Executive Board described deaf sport as an instrument for mission to "promote peace through sports" and expressed its solidarity with the deaf sports community in Ukraine and all the people affected by the war.

The ICSD Executive Board ruled that no athletes or officials from Russia and Belarus will be invited or allowed to participate in international competitions in the ICSD calendar until further notice.

"We are greatly concerned about our National Deaf Sports Federation of Ukraine and Deaf athletes from Ukraine," Gustavo Perazzolo, the ICSD President, said."

"The world must be a place for sharing, not for dividing,"

It followed an emotional plea from the Ukraine Deaf Sports Federation to the ICSD to take action against Russia.

The Ukraine Deaf Sports Federation had written to the ICSD calling upon them to ban Russia from the Deaflympics ©Ukraine Deaf Sports Federation

The decision to ban Russia will have a significant impact on this year's competition, due to take place between May 1 and 15.

Russia have dominated for the Deaflympics at recent Games, finished top of the medals table at every event since Taipei 2009.

At the last Summer Deaflympics in 2017, held in Samsun in Turkey, they won a total of 177 medals, including 67 gold.

That was three times more than their nearest rival - Ukraine, winners of 21 gold medals, and who have finished second to Russia for the last three Games.

Ukraine were the last country to finish above Russia in the medals table, winning 21 gold to their rival's 13 at Melbourne in 2005.

Ukraine were the last country to finish above Russia in the medals table at the Summer Deaflympics at Melbourne in 2005 and have finished second to them at every Games since Taipei 2009 ©Ukraine Deaf Sports Federation

Originally, the latest edition of the Summer Deaflympics were scheduled to take place from December 5 to 21 last year but it was postponed to May 2022 in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Organising Committee have revealed that they believe around 1,000 volunteers will contribute to putting the event together.

The 24th edition of the competition, which claims to be the world's oldest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games having first been held in Paris in 1924, is anticipated to involved 6,500 people, including teams, technical commissions, and deaf athletes from over 90 countries.

This contrasts to the estimated 5,000 athletes and delegates who participated at Samsun five years ago.

It is set to feature 219 events in 18 sports, the same number as the 2017 version.

This includes athletics, badminton, basketball, golf, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis.

In 2019, the 19th edition of the Winter Deaflympics was hosted in the Italian northern Province of Sondrio.