Italian short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, who retained her 500 metres title at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, says she is "tempted" to extend her career through to Milan-Cortina 2026.

The 31-year-old from Sondrio, whose Beijing success also included silvers in the 1500m and 2,000m mixed relay, told gazetta.it while visiting the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai: "Participating in Milan-Cortina 2026 can be done.

"With the fact that the next Olympics will be in Italy, it is tempting to want to continue.

"But now I would like to take a break, think.

"For now it's a dream, because my first Olympics was Turin, finishing in Italy would be truly something unique."

Italy's short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, who retained her 500 metres title at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, may fly the flag again at Milan-Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

After her Beijing triumphs Fontana, whose 3,000m relay bronze medal at Turin 2006 was the first of her 11 Olympic medals, celebrated with her team mates at the Icelab Bergamo club.

"I see the Games in Beijing again and every time my heart leaps," she said.

Speaking to Fontana and her husband/coach, Anthony Lobello, the club President Federica Pesenti said: "You are the best example for all those who pursue the Olympic dream - taking advantage of your great talent, with enormous dedication and rigour, you have reached where never before.

"Together the merits of a coach who knew how to combine the needs of the athlete and the needs of the person."

Speaking about the Ukrainian situation, Fontana added: "What is happening puts everything in a different perspective.

"I heard the colleagues of their national team: they send photos and videos from the bunkers in which they find themselves.

"Never, in 2022, did I expect it would come that far."