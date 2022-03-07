The Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) has appointed a team of seven to its new Coaches Committee, with Miguel Ángel Camacho Rivas of Dominican Republic being elected as chair.

British coach Paul Green - who is representing the United States, is the new vice-chair.

Five members have been added too - Rene Forero Tavera of Colombia, Chile's Luis Fredes Meza, Jae Park of Canada, Jannet Alegria Peña from Mexico and Panamanian Martín Peterson.

These initial coaches are on two-year terms, and will be available for re-election for another two years.

Their responsibilities include representing the coaches in the Pan American taekwondo community, act as a liaison between coaches and PATU, protect the rights of coaches and their safety, as well as support and communicate with the World Taekwondo Coaches Committee.

Others involve defending the rights and obligations of athletes, conduct studies, recommend methods and/or measures to improve the development and performance of coaches in taekwondo competitions.

Pan American athlete and coaching development will be a prime goal of the Coaches Committee ©Getty Images

This Committee is to meet at least once every three months unless otherwise agreed by the members.

Dong Hwan Jin of Mexico, Federico Rosal of Guatemala and Migdalia Ramos Cordero of Puerto Rico will be the three advisors to the Committee.

"With the contribution of the elite coaches of our region, being the people named absolutely suitable for the conformation of the Committee, I am sure that we will raise the level of our competitions and with them the level of our athletes thanks to the recommendations and work of this Committee," said Juan Manuel López Delgado, President of PATU.

Delgado was elected President in October after beating American Inseon Kim at the PATU General Assembly in Aguascalientes.

PATU also adopted a new logo earlier this year.