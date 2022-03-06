FIFA condemns violence after 26 injured in clashes in Mexican league match

FIFA has condemned violent scenes during a Mexican Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas yesterday which has left up to 26 people injured, including three critically.

The match at Queretaro’s La Corregidora stadium was suspended in the 62nd minute yesterday with Atlas leading 1-0, after fights began in the stands.

Security officials at the match opened gates to the pitch to allow fans to escape the stands as violence continued.

Players from Atlas, the defending league champions, also left the pitch.

Videos of the violence have shown several fans armed, with one seen cutting the net of one of the goals with a knife.

One of the team benches was destroyed.

The violence will raise questions over Mexico’s suitability to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the nation is due to co-host alongside Canada and the United States.

Mexico are due to host matches at three venues during the tournament in Mexico City, Monterey and Guadalajara.

FIFA has condemned the violence.

"FIFA is shocked at the tragic incident that took place at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro during the fixture between Queretaro and Atlas," a FIFA statement read.

"The violence was unacceptable and intolerable.

"FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible.

"Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences.

"Once again FIFA would like to stress that violence should have absolutely no place in football and we will continue working with all parties to eradicate it from our game."

The violence left 26 people injured, including three critically ©Getty Images

Mexican Liga MX President Mikel Arriola suspended matches in the league today in solidarity with those injured in the violence.

The official promised action against those who should have ensured the security of the match.

The Mexican Football Federation has confirmed it has launched a disciplinary investigation, with a vow to take "appropriate action."

Queretaro State Governor Mauricio Kuri said the state would apply the law and ensure those responsible for the violence were punished.

Kuri said 26 people required hospital care.

Three have since been discharged, with three people in hospital still considered to be in a serious condition.

Kuri said no fatalities had been reported, despite claims up to 17 people may have died in the violence.