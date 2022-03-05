USOPC announces new cooperation agreement with NCAA through to 2024

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) that will run through 2024 in a bid to try out new initiatives together.

Its terms of agreement focus on the USOPC College Sports Sustainability Think Tank recommendations, in line with the newly-approved NCAA Constitution.

This looks to test joint support of Olympic sport management, trial Paralympic sport growth strategies and work together to promote Olympic and Paralympic sports at college level.

"We are grateful to the NCAA and its member institutions for their commitment to Olympic and Paralympic sport programming and willingness to increase collaboration," said USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland.

"Our collegiate sports system is an American treasure worth protecting, and we are honoured to partner with the NCAA to activate shared sustainability efforts to preserve broad-based sport opportunities on campus through this cooperation agreement."

The NCAA Division I Council and USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council will monitor the agreement through its term.

There will be pilot efforts to increase sport efficiencies, test championship-related partnerships and improve the student-athlete experience under the Olympic sport management trials.

The agreement will aim to engage the gymnastics community too, with the United States being one of the most successful nations in the sport, but one where a new relationship needs to be built ©Getty Images

It will aim to engage the gymnastics community, including NCAA committee members, school leaders sponsoring the sport, coaches, athletes and national governing body staff.

The USOPC is trying to rebuild its relationship with the gymnastics community after in December reaching a $380 million settlement, along with USA Gymnastics, with survivors of former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

There are plans to launch the USOPC Para-College Inclusion Project to grow adaptive sport opportunities in universities and colleges.

It includes strategy discussions with collegiate adaptive programmes in sports such as Para athletics, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

Plans are to be put in place to establish a strategy every four years for communications between NCAA and USOPC media platforms to show the opportunities in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

"While the collegiate landscape is evolving, NCAA member schools are committed to offering broad-based Olympic sport opportunities at the college level," said NCAA President Mark Emmert.

"The new constitutional charge and our USOPC agreement terms demonstrate the collective commitment to strengthen the sport pathway for current and future student-athletes."

The overarching goal of the agreement for the USOPC will be to maintain the strength of college sports as part of development towards international competition.