International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has written to the Olympic Movement to arrange and provide humanitarian assistance for Ukraine’s Olympic community.

"In response to the continued humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, the IOC and the NOC of Ukraine have been overwhelmed with an outpouring of solidarity from stakeholders across the Olympic Movement," Bach said.

"Many National Olympic Committees and International Federations, and their member federations, have already launched initiatives to assist exiled Ukrainian athletes of all levels, which we applaud and encourage."

The IOC Executive Board had decided to assist the Ukrainian Olympic community by creating a solidarity fund on February 28.

"Where possible we need to increase the assistance already provided, but also ensure that it is coordinated in an effective manner,” Bach added.

"This is why the IOC has urgently requested Mr Sergii Bubka, President of the NOC of Ukraine and IOC Member, to come immediately to Lausanne to coordinate all elements of humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian Olympic Community.

"With the support of Olympic Solidarity in Lausanne and his team at the NOC in Ukraine, Mr Bubka will lead on the allocation and distribution of the solidarity fund towards the Ukrainian Olympic community and sports movement.”

According to Bach’s letter, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has reported another refugee crisis with more than one million Ukrainians displaced from their homes.

"In the long run, the Olympic Refuge Foundation is well placed to respond to the impending impacts that this armed conflict will create on the well-being of Ukrainian people and their host communities."

