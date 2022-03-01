Gibraltar's Chef de Mission believes the territory's best ever team will compete at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Gibraltar's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 Chris Walker believes hosting the Island Games has resulted in the territory's best-ever Commonwealth Games team.

Eight gold medals were won by the Gibraltar team at their home event in 2019, and Walker said it has resulted in raised standards.

It also meant that facilities improved thanks to multi-million pound investment from the local authorities. 

"The whole community got behind it [the Island Games] and I think what it has done is that the strength of the Commonwealth Games team for Birmingham would not have happened had we not hosted in 2019," Walker, who competed at five Commonwealth Games in triathlon and cycling, said.

"In several sports we have raised our standards quite significantly.

"The way things are looking at the moment, I honestly think we're going to have the strongest team we've ever had in Birmingham, which is very exciting for us."

Gibraltar's facilities include a new 50 metres pool which can be split into two 25m pools, and a 400m athletics track next door.

Gibraltar is hoping to take 22 athletes to Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"Across the board we've got excellent facilities for all sports involved in the Commonwealth Games," said Walker.

"Rhythmic gymnasts have their own hall, we've got squash clubs, our main cycling is in Spain but it's the most amazing routes just over the border. 

"And of course we've got the weather which makes all the difference."

Gibraltar is hoping to take 22 athletes to Birmingham 2022 in sports including athletics, road cycling, swimming, triathlon and squash. 

There are also hopes for mountain bike, rhythmic gymnastics and weightlifting.

