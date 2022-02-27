There are four gold medallists from Tokyo 2020 headlining the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Cairo from February 28 to March 7.

In the men's events, Javad Foroughi of Iran and Frenchman Jean Quiquampoix are the favourites in the Egyptian capital.

Foroughi set a new Olympic record in Japan in the 10 metres air pistol event while Quiquampoix also achieved the feat on his way to 25m rapid fire pistol.

The former is set to compete in the 10m air pistol and 10m mixed team air pistol tournaments while Quiquampoix is only signed up for the 25m rapid fire pistol.

Russian superstar Vitalina Batsarashkina is set to feature in a massive five events - the women's 10m air pistol, 25m pistol, mixed team 10m air pistol, women's team 10m air pistol and women's team 25m pistol.

Vitalina Batsarashkina is scheduled to participate in five events in Cairo ©Getty Images

The 25-year-old secured gold in the Tokyo 2020 10m and 25m pistol competitions.

Competing in the rifle disciplines is Swiss Olympic record holder and champion Nina Christen who is expected to dominate.

In total, there are 504 athletes from 60 countries set to take part in Egypt.

Indonesia will be looking to carry over their impressive form from the last Grand Prix, which was hosted in Jakarta.

They secured six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals while Singapore and Thailand came in second and third, respectively.

The action begins tomorrow in Cairo with the start of the men's 10m air rifle competition at 11:45 local time before the women's version gets underway in the afternoon session.