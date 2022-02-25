A holding company owned by International Fencing Federation (FEI) President Alisher Usmanov has been hit by United States Treasury sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

USM Limited Liability Company's property and interests in property in the US have been blocked, under an assert freeze directed at Sovcombank.

Sovcombank is third-largest privately owned financial institution in Russia by total assets, according to the US Treasury.

USM, a holding company Usmanov founded and owns along with Vladimir and Varvara Skoch, Farhad Moshiri and Ivan Streshinsky, manages assets including iron supplier Metalloinvest, Udokan Copper, Akkerman Cement and telecommunications specialist MegaFon.

The 68-year-old Usmanov has been FIE President since 2008 and was re-elected without opposition last year.

Usmanov has donated a significant amount of money to the global governing body since assuming power - roughly CHF80 million (£62 million/$80 million/€73 million) over the course of three Olympic cycles to 2020, insidethegames previously calculated.

In 2020, Usmanov paid $8,806,500 (£6,764,543/€7,916,191) to buy the historic manuscript in which Baron Pierre de Coubertin laid out plans to revive the Olympic Games, and subsequently donated the artefact to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, left, received the manuscript from Alisher Usmanov in 2020 ©IOC

Outside of the Olympic Movement, Usmanov has ties to Premier League football club Everton as USM holds the naming rights to Everton's new stadium once built.

USM chairman Moshiri is the majority owner of Everton.

Usmanov, who built much of his wealth through mining and metals, has previously faced calls to be sanctioned because of perceived links to Russian decision-makers, in particular President Vladimir Putin.

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny named Usmanov on a list of people he wanted to see punished by the international community in January 2021.

