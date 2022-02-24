Philipsen powers to stage five UAE Tour victory on Al Marjan Island

Jasper Philipsen of Belgium took his second win of the UAE Tour on stage five after pipping Jumbo-Visma's Dutch youngster Olav Kooij on Al Marjan Island with a blistering sprint finish.

The Alpecin-Fenix man rode behind Bora-Hansgrohe's Sam Bennett in the final kilometre before jumping into space after the Irishman launched a sprint along the barrier.

Bennett went first but was no match for Philipsen's explosive power, who finished in 4hr 17min 5sec.

The 20-year-old Kooij narrowly beat Bennett to the line to steal silver in the first race of his professional career.

"It was a really fast finish and we lined up really well with the team," Philipsen said.

"We had a good plan.

"In the last kilometre my lead out man lost his chain so that was a bit of chaos to find a good wheel.

"In the end it all came out well so super happy."

Philipsen extended his green jersey as he remains in the lead of the points classification with 43, ahead of Russian Dmitry Strakhov on 33.

"Winning never gets boring so it's just the same adrenaline feeling," said Philipsen.

"We just go for it again.

"Everything that comes tomorrow is extra and we'll be motivated for it as always."

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar, with UAE Team Emirates, retains the overall race lead, having extended his advantage over Italy's Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers to four seconds via an intermediate sprint.

In pursuit of defending his UAE Tour title, Pogačar currently holds a time of 18:19:37, followed by Ganna and then Russia's Aleksandr Vlasov 14sec off the pace.

There are two more stages remaining of the Tour.

Stage six will see riders complete a 180-kilometres loop from the Expo 2020 site in Dubai on February 25.

The final leg is set to take place on February 26 with a 148km course from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet.