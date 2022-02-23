Stutzman into compound men final after comeback at World Para Archery Championships

The United States' Matt Stutzman has qualified for the men's compound final at the World Para Archery Championships after making a storming comeback in Dubai.

The ranking event saw the Paralympic silver medallist finish 54th due to a broken release break.

Stutzman rallied himself to see off his opponents and reach the final against Russian Archery Federation’s Alexandr Gombozhapov.

In a day of drama, the 39-year-old beat Belgium’s Van Montagu Piotr 142-133 in the third round before taking down Italy’s Matteo Bonacina 1441-141.

Stutzman, a World Championships gold medallist, then succeeded in a shoot-off against Australia’s Jonathon Milne after the score was tied at 143-143 in the quarter-finals.

He beat Iran’s Hadi Nori 140-139 in the semi-final to progress to the final.

Matt Stutzman will (finally!) shoot for gold at the @WorldArchery Para Championships – on Friday in Dubai. And he’ll face a man, who is also without arms, who he inspired to start #archery. What a story.#WorldParaChampionships pic.twitter.com/qT4VwPYO1i — World Archery (@worldarchery) February 23, 2022

Gombozhapov’s path to the final included defeating Ukraine’s Ivan Dziadyk 143-134, taking a 142-139 win over India’s Shyam Sundar Swami and getting the better of the United States' two-time world champion Ben Thompson 140-138.

He repeated the score line against compatriot and Tokyo 2020 mixed event bronze medallist Bair Shigaev in the semi-finals.

"Reaching the final feels I am already a winner," Stutzman said after reaching the final.

"I am a chaser and I perform better when I come from the back.

"So, I stayed motivated and made sure each shot counted."

In the mixed team event, compound Para archers and Paralympians Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan made history by becoming the first Indian archers to make it to the gold medal match.

They defeated France’s pairing of Julie Rigault Chupin and Thierry Joussaume 151-145 in the semi-finals.

India’s Jyoti and Shyam Sundar Swami are into the mixed doubles final at the World #Archery Para Championships!



India has never had a world para champion…#WorldParaChampionships pic.twitter.com/LoqKdVxB83 — World Archery (@worldarchery) February 23, 2022

They will meet Shigaev and Taitana Andrievskaia of the Russian Archery Federation in the final.

"It’s a very proud feeling to become the first-ever Para archer from India to win a medal at the World Championships," Baliyan said.

"The entire team has worked very hard and I am happy that we could execute our plans and follow the process here as well.

"Dubai has been a happy hunting ground for me, three medals in three championships so far.

"I hope to make it memorable with a perfect score on Friday."

Meanwhile, the final of the compound women sees Italy’s Maria Andrea Virgilio face Russian Archery Federation’s Taitana Andrievskaia.

In the semi-finals, Virgilio defeated Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine 136-132 whilst Andrievskaia narrowly beat Britain’s Jessica Stretton 142-141.