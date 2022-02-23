Governing body Badminton England has named Sue Storey as its chief executive officer, with the official set to join from Volleyball England in May.

Adrian Christy stepped down after holding the post for 15 years in September 2021, with Pete Fitzboydon taking over on an interim basis.

Storey has overseen Volleyball England's creation of a 10-year strategy, which launched in September 2020 and aims to build collaboration with clubs and members to further the development of the sport in the country.

She joined the organisation in November 2019, and has also been credited with increasing its funding, commercial income and junior participation.

Badminton England's new chief executive also brings eight years of experience from the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, leading its first partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Storey revealed that she has a long-standing passion for badminton, and is looking forward to starting her new role on May 9.

"It is an honour and a pleasure to take on the role of leading Badminton England as chief executive," she commented.

"I am passionate about sport and have worked tirelessly to improve the experience of sport for everyone.

"Badminton is a fantastic sport that I have been involved in for over 30 years, through four badminton-playing kids, a badminton-playing husband and an extended family who have played and volunteered for many decades.

"I was a club level player myself and still occasionally pick up a racquet to feed shuttles for my kids.

"I am very clear we need to work in a collaborative and engaged way with the badminton community to succeed in our ambitions.

"Together we will achieve the stated vision of becoming one of the nation’s most popular sports and consistently winning medals."

Badminton England also named Morten Frost of Denmark, a former world number one, as its performance director last week, and chair Mike Robinson said the two appointments "are key to the future of our sport".

Robinson believes that Storey has the leadership skills required to help guide the growth of the organisation.

"Following a rigorous search process, I am thrilled to be able to welcome Sue as our new chief executive officer.

"She brings not only great knowledge and understanding of what it takes to run a successful national governing body, but she also has a real passion for sport and for badminton in particular.

"Sue is a leader with vision, who puts people first and I know she will be a tremendous asset to Badminton England

"I am confident that under Sue’s leadership, we can unite the badminton community around a shared vision for our sport."

His Volleyball England counterpart Adam Walker paid tribute to Storey's work.

"When Sue joined Volleyball England we shifted from a state of repair and rebuild to stability, sustainability, and ambitious growth," Walker remarked.

"I’m delighted that under Sue’s tremendous leadership, we’ve made significant strides down that path and delivered many great outcomes.

"Sue has been a wonderful colleague and I will miss working with her a great deal.

"I wish her all the best as she embarks on a new chapter."