Czech snowboard and Alpine skiing star Ester Ledecká has defended the women’s parallel giant slalom crown and is now setting her sights on retaining the super-G title as she switches to skies at the Winter Olympics here.

The dual-code athlete made history at Pyeongchang 2018 where she became the first person to win gold in two different sports at the same Games.

Ledecká triumphed in both snowboard parallel giant slalom and skiing super-G four years ago and is halfway to achieving the double again.

The 26-year-old dominated all four of her races, with Austria’s Daniela Ulbing failing to complete the final, while Slovenia’s Gloria Kotnik defeated Michelle Dekker of The Netherlands to clinch bronze.

"I concentrated on my run every run and I was still thinking about how could I do it better for the next run and then I realised there is not going to be another run," said Ledecká.

"I kind of realised it at the top, but then I came in the finish and I was like, 'Was it really or wasn't it?'

"And I didn't want to screw it up and start to celebrate when it's not the place."

When asked about switching to skiing to compete in the super-G, Ledecká added: "I have only two days to switch myself but it's also great because it could be today and I wouldn't be able to do it.

"I hope I'll switch myself very fast and I'll enjoy it on the ski side too."

Benjamin Karl celebrated winning men's parallel giant slalom gold in Beijing ©Getty Images

Benjamin Karl of Austria completed the entire set of Olympic medals with victory in the men’s parallel giant slalom.

Karl, a five-time world champion, claimed silver at Vancouver 2010 and bronze at Sochi 2014 before clinching top spot in Beijing.

The 36-year-old defeated Tim Mastnak of Slovenia in the final, while Victor Wild of the Russian Olympic Committee overcame Italy’s Roland Fischnaller in the battle for bronze.

"When I was a child at 10 years old I wrote on a sheet of paper that one day I would be world champion," said Karl.

"I will be the fastest racer in the world and I'll be an Olympic champion.

"I was missing out on the last project, but I did everything I had to do in the past years for being prepared for the Olympics.

"The last weeks were really tough to prepare all the small things that count in the races, such as the bindings, the snowboard, to get in shape with the snow that is much different than the snow in Europe.

"I was really working hard on all these things in the last weeks to get ready for it, and finally today when I woke up I knew it could happen."

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with the women’s snowboard cross.