Baseball Australia has signed a partnership with Perfect Game, the world’s largest baseball scouting service and tournament operator.

Perfect Game will "provide Australian players with access to these tournaments and showcases as well as their leading data analytics and scouting services" under the terms of the deal, Baseball Australia said.

The agreement is designed to increase the amount of international playing opportunities for Australian baseballers overseas and at home.

"Baseball Australia is looking forward to working closely with Perfect Game to expand our offerings and services to Australian athletes," said Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams said.

"This partnership will help provide Australian players with opportunities, on and off the field that have previously been available to a small percentage of our young players.

"The partnership with Perfect Game will create opportunities for Australian athletes in the US as well as bring international teams to Australia providing local players the opportunity to play international baseball in their own backyard."

Perfect Game has previously facilitated to two trips for Australian sides, including in 2019, when a team of prospects played in a game in Fort Myers, Florida.