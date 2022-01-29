The International Ski Federation (FIS) has confirmed the first-ever cross-border Alpine Ski World Cup will be held during the 2022-2023 season.

Two men's and two women's downhill races are scheduled for the historic World Cup in Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy, set to take place after the campaign's traditional opener in Sölden in Austria later this year.

The resorts are located on either side of the Swiss-Italian border and are separated by a small net.

At the World Cup, races will start in Switzerland and finish in Italy.

"Zermatt/Cervinia is a great addition to the Alpine Ski World Cup calendar," said FIS President Johan Eliasch.

Zermatt is Switzerland's highest ski resort ©Getty Images

"The inclusion of the races strengthens the speed disciplines and add special sporting moments for athletes and fans thanks to the historic course layout with the start in Switzerland and the finish in Italy.

"All teams will be able to take advantage of on-site training throughout the year.

"This will reduce travel to long distance venues in the Southern Hemisphere and will contribute to FIS' commitment to reducing its carbon footprint."

The FIS said the start of the 2022 men's downhill in Zermatt - Switzerland's highest ski resort, located at the foot of the Matterhorn - will be lowered to the altitude of 3,700 metres with the finish at 2,835m in Cime Bianche in Cervinia as a new cable car connecting the Testa Grigia to the Klein Matterhorn will not be completed until 2023.

"This transnational World Cup event is a milestone in the history of the Alpine Ski World Cup," added Italian Winter Sports Federation President Flavio Roda.

"The fact that the premiere can already take place at the beginning of the upcoming season is a great challenge, which we are happy to accept so that this visionary and innovative project becomes reality in nine months."