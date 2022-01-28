Britain's Prince Andrew has relinquished his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews - the host of this year's Open - amid a civil sexual assault lawsuit in the United States.

The royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, who has alleged that she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew when she was under the age of 18.

Giuffre claims that she was trafficked by the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew in 2001.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, a judge in the US rejected an attempt to have the case dismissed, and Prince Andrew has requested a jury trial.

The Prince has given up his military titles and royal patronages and will fight the civil court case as a private citizen.

As reported by The Scotsman, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has confirmed that Prince Andrew has given up his membership.

St Andrews is due to stage the 150th Open later this year, one of golf's four majors ©Getty Images

"I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership," it said.

"We respect and appreciate his decision."

Prince Andrew has been associated with the club for 30 years, having been a member since 1992.

He captained the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 2003 and 2004 as it celebrated its 250th anniversary.

Known to have a keen interest in the sport, Prince Andrew also lost his honorary titles at the Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County clubs in Northern Ireland earlier in the month.

St Andrews is set to stage the 150th Open in July, one of golf's four majors and its oldest.

It is the only men's gold major played outside of the US.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was founded in 1754, but did not permit women members until 2014.

Women had been permitted to play on the Old Course at St Andrews but not drink or socialise in the clubhouse afterwards.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Britain's monarch Queen Elizabeth II, was made an honorary member shortly after this decision.