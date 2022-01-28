A delegation from World Athletics has visited Budapest to review plans for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, paying tribute to the "impressive vision" of organisers in the Hungarian capital.

Thirty-five delegates went on the trip, which included plenary sessions and one-on-one meetings with members of the Organising Committee.

A new stadium, which is expected to be completed in March 2023, will host the World Championships and become a legacy athletics venue, it is promised.

"We believe that athletics is the most accessible and barrier-free sport, making it easy for everyone to participate in it," World Athletics Chief executive Jon Ridgeon said, having been told of how the Organising Committee plans to inspire young people.

Budapest 23 chief executive Peter Deutsch echoed Ridgeon's comments.

"For us, this huge endeavour is not just about the 10 days of the World Championships," said Deutsch.

"Certainly, the success of the World Championships is important, but so too are the sports development programmes that have been launched in connection with the World Championships and whose first results are already visible.

"For example, 30 per cent more kids have chosen athletics as their sport of choice and our competitors have achieved outstanding successes at different international youth championships in 2021.

"Combined with the training and competition opportunities provided by the new National Athletics Centre, this means a significant development of Hungarian athletics, which can be reflected in the results of the elite competitors, the number of youth athletes and our regional role as competition organisers."

The marathon route will take in Budapest landmarks including Heroes' Square ©Getty Images

Three test events, including the Gyulai István Memorial Athletics Hungarian Grand Prix, are planned to take place at the venue before the World Championships and act as test competitions.

The tour included a trip along the routes chosen for the marathon and race walks, which will lead athletes pass landmarks such as the Danube River, Hungarian State Opera House and Heroes' Square.

"The marathon and race walks will take place along Andrássy Street, showing off the beautiful city of Budapest and providing some spectacular images of the city to athletics fans around the world," Rigeon remarked.

"There is also plenty of room for Hungarian fans to cheer on the athletes as the plans include a looped course.

"Hosting a World Athletics Championship is an intrinsic web of thousands of large and small details and decisions.

"We leave this site visit thanking the Budapest 23 team and confident that the team understands the scale of the event and has an impressive vision for both the championships and beyond.

"Budapest will be an exciting place to be in August 2023 and we are looking forward to a great championships."

The 2023 World Athletics Championships are set to take place between August 19 and 27.

The event is scheduled only a year after the Oregon edition, which was pushed back by a year because of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.