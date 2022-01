Olympic medallists Annalise Murphy and Paddy Barnes are among those to have been elected to head the new gender-balanced Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission.

Sailor Murphy and boxer Barnes join world and European champion rower Sanita Puspure, Olympians in modern pentathlete Natalya Coyle, race walker Brendan Boyce and rower Claire Lambe as new Athletes Commission members.

Skier Shane O’ Connor and hockey player David Harte complete the line-up who will be in post until their term ends after the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

A total of 13 applicants ran as candidates with all Irish Olympians eligible to cast their vote online.

O’Connor was automatically elected as it is mandatory to have at least one winter sport athlete.

Boxer Paddy Barnes has been elected to head the new gender-balanced Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes Commission ©Getty Images

"Congratulations to all the successful candidates who have now become members of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission," said Sarah Keane, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

"We are confident that the athlete voice will be represented well and that you will continue to drive sport forward, each of you bringing with you a wealth of experience," she added.

Keane also thanked the outgoing members for their support over the years.

"I also want to thank the outgoing Athletes’ Commission who have worked really hard in important areas in sport, from athlete welfare and representation on decision making groups, to driving initiatives that Irish athletes wanted to back, such as anti-doping and tackling racism and discrimination."

The new Commission is set to meet virtually over the coming weeks and will hold its first official meeting soon.