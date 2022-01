The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan (UOC) has celebrated 30 years since the organisation was formed in 1992, at an event in Tashkent.

In attendance for the occasion were deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov, Minister of Tourism and Sports Aziz Abdukhakimov, UOC President Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov and Uzbekistan National Paralympic Association President Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodzhaev.

UOC secretary general Oybek Kasimov led the event, which featured a video dedicated to the 30th anniversary.

Shaabdurakhmonov thanked Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Government and Ministry of Tourism and Sports for their support.

"In a short time, the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan has brought cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Council of Asia and a number of international sports federations and organisations to a new level," said Shaabdurakhmonov.

UOC President Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov celebrated the organisation's 30th anniversary ©UOC

Former UOC President Rustam Kurbanov - who served from 2005 to 2009 - was among those who highlighted the Government's work in developing sports in Uzbekistan.

Igor Baraban, who played his part in the formation of the UOC and previously served as vice-president - gave Shaabdurakhmonov a copy of the document "Protocol No. 1", which shows the formation of the National Olympic Committee.

Sydney 2000 wrestling champion Muhammadkodir Abdullayev, who won Uzbekistan its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Games, sent his congratulations too.

The event coincided with the 80th birthday of the first Uzbek weightlifter to set a world record - Erkin Karimov - which was also celebrated.

The UOC was founded four months after Uzbekistan declared itself independent from the Soviet Union on September 1 1991.