Brandon Lowery, who played a pivotal part in Olympic preparations for the nation, has been named the new interim chief executive of USA Surfing, taking over temporarily from the outgoing Greg Cruse.

He notably brought together Olympic surfers, skateboarders and snowboarders for a three-day Olympic training camp at the BSR Surf Resort wave pool where athletes and coaches learned how to prepare for a unique venue.

Surfing and skateboarding made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020.

Following his appointment, Lowery said he was excited about developing the next generation of surfers.

"It is an honour to lead USA Surfing at this exciting time in the sport’s development," said Lowery.

"Surfing is growing and diversifying exponentially, and the progression in youth surfing is incredible.

"These young athletes are pulling off crazy aerials and manoeuvres that are so fun to see.

"We need to give these young phenoms more support and opportunities to shine and grow."

Carissa Moore became the United States' first Olympic gold medallist in surfing ©Getty Images

Lowery is to work with Cruse on the USA Surfing Prime Series, a development competition that has helped the likes of Olympians Kolohe Andino and Caroline Marks qualifying for the World Surf League.

Carissa Moore became the country's first Olympic gold medallist in surfing after winning the women's competition.

"What better time to transition, after coming home with surfing’s first Olympic gold medal and chairing Carissa up the beach, and capping off the year with a Para Surfing ISA World Championship team gold medal," said Cruse.

"It has been a personal and professional privilege to support a generation of surfers who started in USA Surfing’s Prime Series and are now competing at the highest levels of sport.

"I know youth competitive surfing is in good hands with Brandon Lowery.

"Brandon is a well-connected doer, who can attract investors and sponsors needed to support the development of surfing’s next generation of talent."

Nine of the 18 surfers on the women's World Surf League Championship Tour are from the United States, with 10 of the 35 hailing from the US too.