Jean-Philippe Gatien has stepped down from his role as President of the Board at France's National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance (INSEP).

The Frenchman held the position for seven years, but now intends to focus solely on his duties as sports director of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

"The final clap for my presidency of the Board of Directors of INSEP," wrote Gatien on social media.

"A big thank you to everyone for your trust during these seven very rich years.

"Pleasure and honour to have worked with all the directors to promote this great establishment."

INSEP was founded in 1975 and is a training institute and centre of excellence for elite athletes in France, located on the outskirts of Paris in the Bois de Vincennes.

The next INSEP Board meeting is scheduled to take place on March 14, when a new President is likely to be installed.

Gatien won two Olympic medals in table tennis, claiming silver at Barcelona 1992 in the men's singles and bronze in the Sydney 2000 men's doubles tournament.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to run from July 26 to August 11 in 2024, prior to the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.

The French capital will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times, after it staged the 1900 and 1924 editions.