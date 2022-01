A total of 70 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have applied for funding to help establish Athletes' Commissions, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC has given $10,000 (£7,400/€8,800) to the 70 NOCs as part of its Olympic Solidarity NOC Athlete Commission activity grants.

The money will be used to set up Athletes' Commissions for those NOCs that do not have one.

Under the Olympic Charter, NOCs are encouraged to establish an Athletes' Commission to "strengthen athlete representation" across the Olympic Movement.

Other NOCs have used the money to fund vital workshops on key topics such as anti-doping, mental health and safe sport, the IOC said.

IOC Athletes' Commission chairperson Emma Terho welcomed the uptake from NOCs ©ITG

"This grant is a result of a recommendation from the International Athletes’ Forum held in 2019, set to further strengthen the athlete voice in the Olympic Movement, which was accepted and implemented by the IOC," said IOC Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho.

"I am positively impressed by the number of NOC Athletes' Commissions that applied for this funding, in its second year, and by the various activities put in place for athletes in every corner of the world.

"I encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity, and I am looking forward to seeing what projects the grants will fund in 2022."