Danny Kerry has stepped down as head coach of the Britain and England men's hockey teams after 17 years on the international stage.

Prior to taking over the men's team in 2018, Kerry led Britain's women to their first Olympic gold medal at Rio de Janeiro 2016, as well as taking bronze in London four years earlier.

The 51-year-old also helped the side to win gold at the 2015 EuroHockey Championship in two stints, from 2005 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018.

With the men's side, he oversaw the climb to sixth in the International Hockey Federation world rankings after a fifth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.

The achievements make Kerry the most successful head coach in British hockey history.

"Although this is not a decision I intended to take looking to this Olympic cycle, it is the right one for both the team and myself," said Kerry.

"There is no doubting the talent that lies within the individuals of the men’s squad, and the good news is that there is a young crop also set to emerge and fill positions within the side.

"The capacity to win big is there and I truly wish them well for the future.

"I am deeply saddened I won’t be part of that future, but such is life.

"I have given everything over the last 17 years, perhaps at times too much, but I would not swap the life experiences I have had for anything.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside and with truly brilliant people, at some of the most amazing moments in the history of our sport."

Kerry said "breakthrough" success at the Rosario World Cup in 2010, London 2012 and home European Championships were among his favourite moments, which required staff and players to take "the necessary leaps of faith required to truly win big."

"Those trailblazers did the hardest of incredibly hard yards upon which Olympic Gold in 2016 was won and on which the current performance programme is based," he added.

"I believe the level, sophistication, and nature of support the current generation receive is, in a myriad of facets, world-leading.

"To those trailblazers and all those who have subsequently taken up the baton with the same vigour, I have the utmost respect.

"It has been a privilege to serve as coach."

Assistant coach Zak Jones is set to lead the squads on an interim basis with the recruitment process for a permanent replacement to begin imminently.