The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has promoted Kelly Fairweather to the newly-created post of chief executive.

Fairweather formerly served as the organisation’s chief operating officer, after joining in January 2017.

The new role within the ITF was created after the organisation’s Board approved a proposal from its Governance Taskforce to split the President and chief executive roles, historically held by one person.

The ITF say they hope the creation of the new role will help "ensure an even greater balance of powers and accountability in leadership."

Fairweather is set to lead the senior leadership team and directors responsible for five key divisions of the ITF - Presidential, Integrity and Legal, Major Events and Sports Strategy, Tours and Pathway and Finance, IT and People.

The main remit for Fairweather in his new role is to drive the growth of tennis through the delivery of the ITF 2024 Strategy.

Launched in June 2016 by current President David Haggerty, the ITF 2024 Strategy is a document designed to create a long-term plan towards the sustainable growth of the organisation.

ITF President David Haggerty launched the ITF 2024 Strategy at the organisation's 2016 Conference and Annual General Meeting in Zagreb ©ITF/Rene Karaman

Haggerty said: "We have made great strides in making the ITF as open and transparent as possible.

"We have introduced robust good governance procedures in our commitment to integrity, a key pillar of ITF 2024.

"Kelly leads a very talented team at the ITF and together with the ITF Board and in collaboration with our regional affiliates and national members, we continue to work together to fulfil our mission to deliver a global sport which is sustainable and safe for all, both now and for future generations."

Fairweather added: "The ITF is undergoing transformation in key areas.

"We are in a position to explore new avenues for growth and ways of interacting with our sport.

"Our global tennis data informs our strategy for the development of our sport, our business and our fanbase.

"These are challenging and exciting times, so we need to be bold."