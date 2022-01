International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons has promised the organisation's full commitment in aiding the Ghanaian Government and the 2023 African Games Organising Committee to make Paralympic progress before the 2023 African Games, which the African country is due to host for the first time.

Parsons is in the middle of a four-day visit to Ghana, where he will meet African Paralympic Committee President Samson Dean, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Minister of Sport Mustapha Ussif.

Ghana is set to host the African Games for the first time in 2023, at which Dean, who is also Ghanaian National Paralympic Committee President, insisted it would hold the first-ever African Paralympic Games, where he expects around 50 countries to compete.

Parsons has revealed his commitment to the Games, as well as the development of Para sport in Ghana and Africa.

"I'm here for the development of the Paralympic sports in Ghana and Africa," said Parsons as reported by GhanaWeb.

"I and Samson Dean will have a meeting with some high profile Government officials to organise the first-ever African Para Game, that is the main reason for my visit here."

Speaking to the media after a meeting with Ussif, Parsons revealed his optimism the African Games can help produce Paralympic progress in Ghana and across the continent.

Can’t think of a better way to start the year. Meetings w/ President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Minister of Sport, Mustapha Ussif, to discuss African Para Games 2023, together with Samson Deen, president of African Paralympic Committee. @Paralympics @ParalympicGh pic.twitter.com/Jdfbi4gv8b — Andrew Parsons (@parsonsandrew) January 5, 2022

"It is a pleasure being in Ghana for the first time, and I am here to offer my commitment from the IPC to Ghana and African as a whole with the aim of developing Para sports," he said.

"We do believe that Ghana can be the driver for the growth of Paralympic sports on the continent, especially with Ghana having the opportunity to host the Africa Games.

"I am here to explore the opportunities with the Ghanaian Government of what we can do around these Games, especially with Paralympic athletes from all over the continent competing here."

Ussif added: "This visit by the IPC President signifies that we are progressing in the development of Para sports.

"During our interactive sessions with Parsons, we discussed ways to improve our facilities in order to host international tournaments as far as Para sports is concerned.

"We got assurance from the IPC President that they are ready and willing to support Ghana to improve our facilities at the basic level which would further improve our performance in Para sporting events and also develop our talents."