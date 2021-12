Defending women's skeleton champion Janine Flock clinched her first victory of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season in Sigulda.

Flock's first run of 52.15sec was the quickest of the field, and while her second of 52.49 was only the fifth best, the Austrian's total time of 1min 44.64sec clinched a first victory of the season in the sixth IBSF World Cup event.

Flock had only finished on the podium once in the first five competitions, but now sits second in the overall standings on 1,129 points.

Russia's Yulia Kanakina was 0.17sec behind Flock, but still earned her best World Cup finish of second via runs of 52.46 and 52.35.

The Netherlands' Kimberley Bos stayed top of the World Cup standings as she recovered from a 52.71 on the first run to clock the best time on the second, 52.27, finishing in third place at the Latvian venue.

Bos has 1,165 points for the season.

Janine Flock of Austria, centre, Russia's Yulia Kanakina, left, and The Netherlands' Kimberley Bos, right, made up the women's skeleton podium in Sigulda ©IBSF/Viesturs Lacis

World champion Tina Hermann of Germany is third overall, but had to settle for sixth place in Sigulda today.

Men's skeleton racing is set to take place later today, with bobsleigh events scheduled for tomorrow and Sunday (January 2).

A COVID-19 outbreak has affected the Canadian bobsleigh team prior to competition, with CBC reporting that there have been 11 confirmed cases among athletes and three among the staff.

More follows.