Kramer leads qualification again at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljubno

Marita Kramer continued her impressive season as the Austrian led qualification at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljubno.

The 20-year-old is assured of maintaining her World Cup lead regardless of the result in tomorrow’s competition in Slovenia, after recording five wins in seven events this season.

Kramer will hope to extend her advantage in the standings with a sixth triumph.

She opened the event by achieving a qualification score of 144 points today, following a jump of 91.5 metres.

Slovenia’s Ema Klinec and Urša Bogataj completed the top three in qualification, with the duo seeking success at their home event.

Klinec earned 141.4 points for her qualification jump, while Bogataj finished on 139.9.

Both have recorded podium finishes this season, with Klinec recording first and second place finishes at the first stop in Nizhny Tagil in November.

Bogataj was the runner-up to Klinec at the Russian venue, before recording third place results in Lillehammer, Klingenthal and Ramsau.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus, who won the opening Lillehammer event last month, placed fourth in qualification on 134 points.

Tomorrow’s event will be the first of back-to-back competitions at the Savina Ski Jumping Center.

The second competition will be held on January 1.

The events form the first edition of the Silvester Tour, a New Year’s event inspired by the men’s Four Hills Tournament.