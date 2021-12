The Tokyo Marathon Foundation (TMF) has said it is willing to cancel the 2021 edition of the race, if the country’s Government asks events to voluntarily change their plans to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The TMF said it would require one month notice from the Government if it was to decide to voluntarily cancel.

The 2021 edition of the race, one of six World Marathon Majors, the most prestigious in the sport, was originally due to be held in March before being postponed again to October.

A further postponement to March 6 2022 was then announced, with that date appearing to be the last chance for the event, which will still feature 2021 in its title, to go ahead.

The podium for the women's race at the last edition of the Tokyo Marathon in March 2020 ©Getty Images

If the event can proceed, the TMF says runners will not need to undergo polymerase chain reaction testing for coronavirus provided they are fully vaccinated.

If this applies, runners will then be refunded the ¥6,800 (£44/$59/€52) they have been charged for their tests.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic only elite races were held during the last staged edition in 2020 with Ethiopia’s Birhanu Lagese winning the men’s event and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel triumphing in the women’s race.

If the 2021 edition does take place next year, it will only feature domestic athletes, with international runners not able to compete.