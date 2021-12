Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been appointed as the new President of the Arab Golf Federation (AGF).

Al-Rumayyan, who has been chair of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation since 2018, succeeds Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi in the role.

Al-Rumayyan said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the post adding: "I am not only a passionate golfer, but recognise the true value the sport can deliver, across all our societies.

"I pledge my full commitment to focussing on how the AGF can support the game’s governing bodies, in their mission to develop the game around the world, as well as mobilising our collective resources to maximise opportunities for Arab nations in our growing participation in the game’s global future.

"The AGF represents one of the most important regional clusters in not only global golf development, but worldwide professional golf.

Emily Kristine Pedersen won the 2020 edition of the Saudi Ladies International, one of the tournaments helping to grow golf in Saudi Arabia ©Getty Images

"Since as far back as the late eighties, the Middle East has become a catalyst for the game’s growth and enjoys a rich heritage in promoting the sport.

"This is something I know all members take great pride in and is a driving force in our vision for the future."

Meanwhile, chief executive and deputy chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation Majed Al Sorour has been appointed as the AGF’s new secretary general, succeeding Adel Mohammad Al Zarouni.

Al Sorour said: "I am incredibly proud to take up this new position, given the ever-increasing prominence of Saudi Arabia in the global golf industry."

Founded in 1974, the AGF aims to represent its 19 member nations and to enhance the development of golf for its membership.