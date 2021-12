The Chilean Olympic Committee (COCH) has renamed a training centre in the country in honour of its only female Olympic medallist Marlene Ahrens Ostertag.

The Olympic Training Centre in Ñuñoa will now include the name of Ahrens Ostertag, who won a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, in the women’s javelin throw.

Ahrens Ostertag also competed at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, where she placed 12th, and carried her country’s flag on both occasions.

Ahrens Ostertag died at the age of 86 in June 2020 and following her death the COCH discussed how they could best recognise her achievement as the country’s sole female Olympic medallist.

Con la presencia de sus familiares, dirigentes y deportistas, nuestro Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico recibió oficialmente el nombre de Marlene Ahrens Ostergag.



It was decided to rename the site, which has been in use since 2008, in her honour.

"Marlene Ahrens Ostertag had international sporting achievements at a time when the participation of Chilean women in international sport and of women in general worldwide was very exceptional," said Chilean politician Cecilia Pérez.

"Many women have been inspired by her figure, in an athlete who was integral, who was not only successful in athletes, in throwing the javelin, but also in other sports such as tennis or equestrian sports."

Ahrens Ostertag’s daughter Karin Ebensperger added: "It is an undeniable fact that (my mother) is the only female Olympic medallist that Chile has, but I am very grateful to COCH, Panathlon Chile and the Federations for this important recognition."