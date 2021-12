Fresh off his victory in the World Chess Championship earlier this month, Norway's Magnus Carlsen will now seek to defend his world blitz and rapid titles, with competition due to begin on Sunday (December 26).

Carlsen is the reigning world champion in all three disciplines - classic, blitz and rapid - and he is aiming to complete his defence across each of them in Poland.

The 31-year-old will face opposition from five-time United States champion Hikaru Nakamura.

Nakamura and Carlsen have endured a frosty relationship at times, and the former got the better of the world champion in St Louis in August this year.

Nakamura no longer plays the classical game and has focused his intentions on the speed formats and is in good form having just hammered compatriot Wesley So 23-8 in Chess.com's Online Speed Championship on Monday (December 20).

Alireza Firouzja, formerly of Iran and now competing for France, will also be a threat to Carlsen's throne.

The 18-year-old is ranked second in the world and is seen as a natural successor to Carlsen as chess' dominant force.

The rapid tournament begins on Sunday and is played over three days, before the blitz competition follows, concluding on Thursday (December 30).