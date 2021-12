Steve Ninvalle has been re-elected as President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in Georgetown as he ran unopposed.

First vice-president Marissa Parris, daughter of Guyana’s only Olympic medallist, Michael Parris, and Seon Bristol were inducted as new members of the GBA’s Executive Committee.

Ninvalle, who is also vice-president of the Americas Boxing Confederation, indicated the establishment of a "home for boxing" in Guyana was his top priority.

The planned GYD120 million (£428,000/$574,000/€507,000) facility is set to feature a 20-room dormitory, kitchen area and state-of-the-art gym.

A three-year timeline has been implemented for the completion of the construction, although a location is yet to be decided for the centre.

In the meantime, the GBA recently started the renovation of the Andrew "Six Heads" Lewis Boxing Gym in Albouystown.

Several gyms across the country are also earmarked for infrastructural development in 2022, as Ninvalle explained.

The Guyana Boxing Association is in the process of building a new home for boxing in the country ©GBA

"We also intend on fostering a stronger relationship with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the GOA (Guyana Olympic Association), because, without their support, we would not have been able to accomplish all the things we did, so that will be a priority," Ninvalle said, as reported by Newsroom.

"We will look to provide more opportunities and refresher courses for referees and judges.

"At this point, we are scheduled to have one referee/judge and an ITO (international technical officials) at the AMBC (American Boxing Confederation) Championships next year."

Ninvalle is eager to increase gender equality and said that the GBA is working on decentralising the sport to unearth new talent, particularly women.

"We have two females on our Executive Committee, and a number of women severing in other capacities," said Ninvalle.

"The IBA (International Boxing Association) under president Umar Kremlev is making this mandatory, which I fully support."