Australia versus US in mixed doubles curling to begin competition at Beijing 2022

Australia and the United States' mixed doubles curling pairs will meet in the opening sporting event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 2.

Both nations reached the Games through the last-chance qualifier earlier this month, with Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt clinching victory and an Olympic debut in this event for Australia against South Korea, and American pair Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) duo.

World champions Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat from Britain face Sweden later in the day.

Both of those matches will be held two days before the Opening Ceremony, with reigning Olympic champions Canada taking on Britain in a heavyweight clash on February 3.

The 13-session round-robin stage of the mixed doubles will run until February 7, with semi-finals following later that evening and medal matches scheduled for the following day.

The men's team competition is set to start on February 9.

Defending champions the US take on the ROC, hosts China play world champions and Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallists Sweden and Canada are up against qualifiers Denmark in the early matches.

The women's competition begins a day later, with two of the medallists from the last Olympics going head-to-head in champions Sweden and third-placed Japan, while world champions Switzerland play Britain.

Both 12-session round robins conclude on February 17, with the men's semi-finals held later that day and the women's semi-finals on February 18.

The men's games for bronze and gold medals are scheduled for February 18 and 19, respectively, and the women's for February 19 and 20.

February 20 is the date of the Closing Ceremony.

All three curling events have 10 countries taking part, and will be held at the National Aquatics Center, which is known as the "Ice Cube" for Beijing 2022.