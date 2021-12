The Małopolska region has been awarded another international sporting event in 2023, with the fourth edition of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Under-23 World Cup destined for Lublin.

Małopolska's largest city, Kraków, is scheduled to stage the multi-sport European Games that year, and now its second-biggest city, Lublin, has been awarded a marquee FIBA event.

"It is a very important day for FIBA, Polish basketball, the region and the city," FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said as Lublin was announced as host.

"It is a great pleasure for us to once again cooperate with an experienced partner like PZKosz on such a large event.

"Seven of our Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists shined at this event in the past.

"This is where the people of Lublin and the fans worldwide will discover the men and women's stars of tomorrow."

PZKosz is the national governing body for basketball in Poland.

Its President, Radosław Piesiewicz, claimed it was "the time for the next step".

FIBA has awarded Polish city Lublin its 3x3 Under-23 World Cup in 2023 ©fiba.basketball

"I am convinced that the U23 World Cup will be an additional impulse to increase interest in 3x3 basketball," Piesiewicz added.

"We are also counting on the effective victories of our teams."

Dates have not yet been set for the age-group World Cup in 2023, with a third edition slated to be staged in 2022, after Mongolia could not host the tournament this year.

Russia won the men's event in 2019, with Japan claiming the women's title.

Basketball's 3x3 discipline made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and will be on the programme for the 2023 European Games also.

Lublin and Kraków are 250 kilometres apart.

Kraków and the Małopolska region is due to stage the third European Games in 2023, but a binding host contract has still not been signed.

Lublin will hold the title of European Youth Capital in 2023.