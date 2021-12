The International Ski Federation (FIS) has appointed legal counsel Sven Schaeffner and marketing expert Andi Marugg to its administrative team in Oberhofen.

The pair will work at the FIS headquarters in Switzerland.

Schaeffner formerly worked for FIFA for eight years, first as head of broadcaster servicing in Switzerland and then as head of TV at the FIFA office in Brazil in the build-up to and during the 2014 World Cup.

Schaeffner was later the broadcast director for the Rio 2016 Organising Committee.

For the past six years, Schaeffner had worked as head of acquisition sports rights at Blue Entertainment in Zürich before moving to the FIS, where he is now legal counsel.

Joining him on the team is Marugg, who has been more familiar to the skiing community as director of Alpine and freestyle skiing at FIS Marketing AG.

FIS Marketing AG is a marketing company run in par by the FIS, along with Tridem Sports and Infront.

Marugg worked for FIS Marketing AG for nine years.

In the new role, Marugg is responsible for marketing implementation and is supporting FIS marketing director Jürg Capol with various projects.