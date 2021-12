The Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games Village has been officially unveiled at a handover ceremony, marking another key milestone in preparations for the rescheduled event.

Situated at the Chengdu University in China, the Village covers approximately 800,000 square metres and will house athletes during the Games, due to open in less than 200 days’ time.

Work on the complex started in April 2019 and was completed in March 2021, only for FISU’s flagship event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Village is split into four zones, called "accommodation", "operation", "international" and "transportation".

As well as housing delegations, it is set to provide student-athletes and officials with a variety of other services including catering, shopping and entertainment.

The international zone, which houses the main information centre and sport information centre, is set to facilitate delegation affairs, including key details on venues.

A special ceremony was held to officially unveil the new World University Games Village at Chengdu University ©Chengdu 2021

Organisers claim the Village will offer a "comfortable living environment" and ensure delegations from all over the world can perform at their best in the competitions.

At the handover ceremony where the developers handed the keys to organisers, the Chengdu 2021 Executive Committee announced the establishment of the FISU Games Village Committee.

The Committee has been tasked with gathering information from other Athletes’ Villages at international multi-sport events to ensure the safe and smooth operation of the complex at Chengdu 2021.

"The unveiling of the FISU Games Village today is not only a milestone event to promote the preparations for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games with high standards but also a landmark event in Chengdu University’s new journey of building itself into a university of higher quality," a statement from the Chengdu 2021 Executive Committee read.

The Chengdu 2021 FISU Summer World University Games are scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7 in 2022.

The event was initially scheduled for 2021 but was postponed until 2022 due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being pushed back by a year due to COVID-19.