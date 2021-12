Following a four-day selection camp, 25 players have been called up to Canada's national junior team as the country prepares to host the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Director of player personnel Alan Millar selected three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards prior to the tournament in the Albertan cities for the second consecutive year.

Among the 25 players are Dylan Garand, Kaiden Guhle and Cole Perfetti who all won a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

"We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, as we believe this group will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice," said Millar.

"We were impressed with the level of competition at camp, and we knew we were going to have to make difficult decisions when it came time to name a final roster.

"Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to compete in front of Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity of wearing the Maple Leaf as we continue to build towards our goal of winning gold."

Goaltender Dylan Garand is one of the 25 players called up to Canada's national team for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship ©Getty Images

The team will head to Banff for a training camp at the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre from December 14 to 19 before heading to Red Deer for two pre-tournament fixtures against Switzerland and Sweden on December 19 and 20.

A final warm-up game against Russia is then scheduled for December 22.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on December 26 with Canada facing the Czech Republic in its first game.

Canada will then play Austria, Germany and Finland to conclude the preliminary round.

It is set to be the 15th time that Canada has hosted the tournament.

Gothenburg in Sweden was originally announced as the host city, but it was moved to Alberta due to COVID-19 concerns.

Gothenburg was then re-assigned to stage the 2024 edition.